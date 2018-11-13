All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019

1102 Noble Avenue

1102 Noble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Noble Avenue, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MUST SEE!! Beautifully updated home with an abundance of natural light and designer touches throughout! This home features a gorgeous private backyard, with an updated fence outdoor storage building, fire-pit and new patio perfect for entertaining. Home boasts neutral colors throughout. Galley kitchen offers SS appliances and granite counters with plenty of counter and cabinet space for all of your cooking needs! Dining room features a cozy and stylish wood burning fireplace, this space can also be used as a living room. Spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms and so much more. Location offers convenience to shopping, entertainment and easy access to highways. You won't want to miss this charming home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Noble Avenue have any available units?
1102 Noble Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Noble Avenue have?
Some of 1102 Noble Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Noble Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Noble Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Noble Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Noble Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1102 Noble Avenue offer parking?
No, 1102 Noble Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Noble Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Noble Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Noble Avenue have a pool?
No, 1102 Noble Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Noble Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1102 Noble Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Noble Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Noble Avenue has units with dishwashers.

