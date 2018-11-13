1102 Noble Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

MUST SEE!! Beautifully updated home with an abundance of natural light and designer touches throughout! This home features a gorgeous private backyard, with an updated fence outdoor storage building, fire-pit and new patio perfect for entertaining. Home boasts neutral colors throughout. Galley kitchen offers SS appliances and granite counters with plenty of counter and cabinet space for all of your cooking needs! Dining room features a cozy and stylish wood burning fireplace, this space can also be used as a living room. Spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms and so much more. Location offers convenience to shopping, entertainment and easy access to highways. You won't want to miss this charming home!