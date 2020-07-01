All apartments in Carrollton
1049 Delaware Drive
1049 Delaware Drive

1049 Delaware Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Delaware Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful and stunning, MOVE-IN READY, 2 story NORTH facing CUL-DE-SAC home is in a family friendly neighborhood with BRAND NEW wood flooring and carpet. Located in Carrollton, TX with exemplary elementary, middle and high schools, this home provides easy access to major highways - Hwy 121, Interstate 35E and George Bush Turnpike. Centrally located for easy access to DFW-Love Field Airport, Legacy West offices (Toyota-JP Morgan Chase-FedEx) and prime shopping areas. Stand-alone home site provides plenty of privacy. Entertain your family and friends in the backyard patio or nearby parks and lake and enjoy beautiful sunsets on most days. Brand NEW Wood Floor and Carpet. New paint in Kitchen and bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Delaware Drive have any available units?
1049 Delaware Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Delaware Drive have?
Some of 1049 Delaware Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Delaware Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Delaware Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Delaware Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Delaware Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1049 Delaware Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Delaware Drive offers parking.
Does 1049 Delaware Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Delaware Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Delaware Drive have a pool?
No, 1049 Delaware Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Delaware Drive have accessible units?
No, 1049 Delaware Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Delaware Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 Delaware Drive has units with dishwashers.

