1049 Delaware Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful and stunning, MOVE-IN READY, 2 story NORTH facing CUL-DE-SAC home is in a family friendly neighborhood with BRAND NEW wood flooring and carpet. Located in Carrollton, TX with exemplary elementary, middle and high schools, this home provides easy access to major highways - Hwy 121, Interstate 35E and George Bush Turnpike. Centrally located for easy access to DFW-Love Field Airport, Legacy West offices (Toyota-JP Morgan Chase-FedEx) and prime shopping areas. Stand-alone home site provides plenty of privacy. Entertain your family and friends in the backyard patio or nearby parks and lake and enjoy beautiful sunsets on most days. Brand NEW Wood Floor and Carpet. New paint in Kitchen and bathrooms.