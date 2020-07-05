All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1045 Alyssa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1045 Alyssa Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1045 Alyssa Lane

1045 Alyssa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1045 Alyssa Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Bluffview subdivision. Open floor plan with high ceilings and crown molding in living room looking into the newly updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and a half bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Den-study upstairs. HOA included in monthly rent and includes community pool, maintenance of front lawn, sprinkler system. Low maintenance backyard - tenants responsibility. Pet restrictions apply $300 deposit per pet required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Alyssa Lane have any available units?
1045 Alyssa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Alyssa Lane have?
Some of 1045 Alyssa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Alyssa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Alyssa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Alyssa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Alyssa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Alyssa Lane offer parking?
No, 1045 Alyssa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1045 Alyssa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Alyssa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Alyssa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1045 Alyssa Lane has a pool.
Does 1045 Alyssa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1045 Alyssa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Alyssa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Alyssa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District