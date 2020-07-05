1045 Alyssa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Bluffview subdivision. Open floor plan with high ceilings and crown molding in living room looking into the newly updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and a half bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Den-study upstairs. HOA included in monthly rent and includes community pool, maintenance of front lawn, sprinkler system. Low maintenance backyard - tenants responsibility. Pet restrictions apply $300 deposit per pet required