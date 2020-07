Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage lobby

Available For May 10th, 2019 Move-In. Stunning 2-Stry On An Oversized Corner Lot. Dramatic Entrance: Entrance, Lobby & Family Rm has 24 Ft Cathedral Ceilings. Over 4000 Sq Ft Home Blt in 2003: recently updated Wood flrs in Family. Huge 5 Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings (All rooms come with walk-in closets, Master has 2 Lrg Walk-In Closets) & a Chefs Dream Kitchen Which Opens To Family Rm W a Great View Of the Back Yard.