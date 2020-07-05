1031 River Rock Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities

Location,Location, Location!!! Castle Hills area. Grand Home, High ceilings at entry, living, dining, kitchen and family room. Elegant kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Hardwood floor through out the first floor except the wet areas, down stairs master bedroom and study. Only minutes from Hwy 121, Sam Rayburn Tollway. To DFW international Airport about 20 minutes. to I-35 about 11 minutes. 7 minutes to Nebraska Furniture Mart, variety of restaurants and shops. Owner prefer two-year-lease contract.