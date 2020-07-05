All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1031 River Rock Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1031 River Rock Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:08 AM

1031 River Rock Way

1031 River Rock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1031 River Rock Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location,Location, Location!!! Castle Hills area. Grand Home, High ceilings at entry, living, dining, kitchen and family room. Elegant kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Hardwood floor through out the first floor except the wet areas, down stairs master bedroom and study. Only minutes from Hwy 121, Sam Rayburn Tollway. To DFW international Airport about 20 minutes. to I-35 about 11 minutes. 7 minutes to Nebraska Furniture Mart, variety of restaurants and shops. Owner prefer two-year-lease contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 River Rock Way have any available units?
1031 River Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 River Rock Way have?
Some of 1031 River Rock Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 River Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
1031 River Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 River Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 1031 River Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1031 River Rock Way offer parking?
No, 1031 River Rock Way does not offer parking.
Does 1031 River Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 River Rock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 River Rock Way have a pool?
No, 1031 River Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 1031 River Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 1031 River Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 River Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1031 River Rock Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District