1001 Water Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath town home with GORGEOUS 20ft family room ceiling & loft open to above & below. Master bedroom down with a closet big enough for all your clothes and shoes! Beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances & enough space for everything! Upstairs features two large living areas. Great game room and media. Two nice size bedrooms up with Jack and Jill bath. Enjoy an enclosed patio and attached garage. This home has been built with many energy features, radiant barrier, tankless water heater, low e windows etc. The park and walking paths are within a short walking distance of this home. Minutes from entertainment and shopping. HOA maintained Sprinkler's ,Yard, and Roof.