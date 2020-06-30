All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
1001 Water Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:58 AM

1001 Water Street

1001 Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Water Street, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath town home with GORGEOUS 20ft family room ceiling & loft open to above & below. Master bedroom down with a closet big enough for all your clothes and shoes! Beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances & enough space for everything! Upstairs features two large living areas. Great game room and media. Two nice size bedrooms up with Jack and Jill bath. Enjoy an enclosed patio and attached garage. This home has been built with many energy features, radiant barrier, tankless water heater, low e windows etc. The park and walking paths are within a short walking distance of this home. Minutes from entertainment and shopping. HOA maintained Sprinkler's ,Yard, and Roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Water Street have any available units?
1001 Water Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Water Street have?
Some of 1001 Water Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Water Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1001 Water Street offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Water Street offers parking.
Does 1001 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Water Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Water Street have a pool?
No, 1001 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 1001 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Water Street has units with dishwashers.

