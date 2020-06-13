Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Boerne, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
34 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
411 W San Antonio Ave
411 West San Antonio Avenue, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
816 sqft
800 sqft Quaint and Charming Cottageon the creek! 3 bed 1 bath home , wood floors , updated kitchen with Stackable washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator , range and microwave all new as of Feb 2020, new windows as of Feb 2020 , this home

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Rolling Creek
105 Rolling Creek, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1699 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN BOERNE! - BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AND IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT IN BOERNE. PERFECT HOUSE FOR A NICE FAMILY WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND A COVERED PATIO. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND GROCERY STORES.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
124 Phil Wilson
124 Phil Wilson, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1372 sqft
Older 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Converted garage can be used as an office, game room or family room Great backyard with 2 storage buildings, greenhouse, & covered patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
113 SERENITY DR
113 Serenity Dr, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1879 sqft
Great neighborhood that's walking distance to the trail, parks, schools, and downtown.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
120 VAIL DR
120 Vail Drive, Boerne, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2740 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in BISD. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom/bathroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms, game room and bath upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite and ss appliances, gas cooking, huge pantry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
116 DUSTY CORRAL
116 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2317 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Herff subdivision in Boerne! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, huge kitchen with gas stove and lots of cabinets including a desk area. Open concept floor plan. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
140 DUSTY CORRAL
140 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2824 sqft
Great family home near schools and neighborhood amenities! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, covered deck and privacy fenced.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
241 HORSE HL
241 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2381 sqft
This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Downtown Boerne
1 Unit Available
267 Lohmann Street
267 Lohmann St, Boerne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
878 sqft
Cozy duplex within walking distance to Boerne Main Street and area attractions. Vaulted ceiling in living room and neutral paint shades give it a light airy feeling.
Results within 1 mile of Boerne

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
109 Cibolo Oak Ln
109 Cibolo Oak Lane, Kendall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1770 sqft
Updated 3/2 rock home on .37 acre. Huge bedrooms, one with built-ins. Tile floors throughout home. Darling rock fireplace, tons of windows and screened in back porch. Totally fenced in back yard with mature trees and large barn type storage unit.
Results within 5 miles of Boerne
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27221 NICHOLS PASS
27221 Nichols Pass, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3101 sqft
27221 NICHOLS PASS Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME @ BOERNE, TX - BEAUTIFULL HOME! built on 2018, 4/2.5/2 +study /office, Family room/game room upstairs/ Master bedroom downstairs/ great cover patio on the back/ Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Wood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
129 Tapatio Dr E
129 Tapatio Drive East, Kendall County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3919 sqft
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
28822 benedikt path
28822 Benedikt Path, Scenic Oaks, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2949 sqft
Absolutely Stunning, Rare 1-Story, 4 Beds, 3 Bath, Study, Flex/Media Rm, Oversized 4 Car Garage Home in Highly Desirable Balcones Creek & Boerne ISD! Huge Gourmet Kitchen With Island, Lots of White Silestone Counters & White Kitchen Cabinets,

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2268 sqft
** NO PETS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.
Results within 10 miles of Boerne
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
23 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1419 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
48 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Boerne, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boerne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

