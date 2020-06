Amenities

WONDERFUL ONE STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SOUGHT AFTER HERFF RANCH. WALKING DISTANCE TO EXEMPLARY CIBOLO ELEMENTARY AND CHAMPION HIGH SCHOOL. MODEL HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES. TWO LIVING AREAS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS. GREAT OPEN KITCHEN WITH COOKTOP, OVEN, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, SILESTONE AND UPGRADED CABINETS. SPRINKLER SYSTEM. WALK TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND BASKETBALL COURTS.