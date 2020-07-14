All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like Ranch at Cibolo Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Ranch at Cibolo Creek

1681 River Rd · (864) 523-0693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

E1-1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

A2-1

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

A1-1

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

B2-MID-1

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,630

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ranch at Cibolo Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
carport
internet access
internet cafe
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for. Our beautiful community is located in Boerne, Texas near Kendall County Fairgrounds, Cibolo Creek Veterinary Hospital, Agricultural Heritage Museum, HEB Plus and just minutes from Highway 46. At The Ranch at Cibolo, you're close to shopping and entertainment. It just doesn't get any better than this!\n\nThe Ranch at Cibolo is proud to offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes to choose from, so you're sure to find the perfect fit for you and your family. Our floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind and feature an all electric kitchen, faux wood flooring throughout with carpet only in the bedrooms, mini blinds and central air and heating. Some of our homes offer built-in computer desk and walk in closets.\n\nOur beautifully landscaped community is home to a dog park, cyber cafe, gated access, pet waste stations, state of the art fitness center and more! At The Ranch at Cibolo we have something for everyone so give our professional on-site management team a call and come choose your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 to $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200-$300
fee: $200-$300
limit:
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garages $110 per month, carports $45 per month.
Storage Details: storage unit $35 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ranch at Cibolo Creek have any available units?
Ranch at Cibolo Creek offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $850, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,295, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,630. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Ranch at Cibolo Creek have?
Some of Ranch at Cibolo Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ranch at Cibolo Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Ranch at Cibolo Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ranch at Cibolo Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Ranch at Cibolo Creek is pet friendly.
Does Ranch at Cibolo Creek offer parking?
Yes, Ranch at Cibolo Creek offers parking.
Does Ranch at Cibolo Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ranch at Cibolo Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ranch at Cibolo Creek have a pool?
No, Ranch at Cibolo Creek does not have a pool.
Does Ranch at Cibolo Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Ranch at Cibolo Creek has accessible units.
Does Ranch at Cibolo Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ranch at Cibolo Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Ranch at Cibolo Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ranch at Cibolo Creek has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Ranch at Cibolo Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 BedroomsBoerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne Apartments with BalconyBoerne Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Boerne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity