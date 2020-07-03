8435 Terlingua Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This spacious two-story Barrington Collection home begins with a large family room lovely porch and foyer. The family room shares a spacious island with the wrap-around kitchen, elegant dining room and relaxing covered patio. The first floor also features a convenient powder room. Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom features a lovely master bath with dual sinks, a large soaking tub and an enormous walk-in closet. enjoy fun movie/game nights in large game room. Two additional bd. rms. w full bath upstairs.