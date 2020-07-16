All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:12 PM

8422 Greenham

8422 Greenham · (210) 361-3364
Location

8422 Greenham, Bexar County, TX 78239

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious upgraded home in Camelot II. Offers fresh paint, new carpet/flooring, ceiling fans and many other upgrades. The home comes with an open kitchen with natural light and all black appliances. The kitchen also has a view into the family large room w/ a fireplace. There is a large back and front yard great for family or entertaining. 2car garage. Nearby park, shopping, and eateries with easy access to 410 and 35. This beautifully remodeled home won't last long. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 Greenham have any available units?
8422 Greenham has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8422 Greenham have?
Some of 8422 Greenham's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 Greenham currently offering any rent specials?
8422 Greenham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 Greenham pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 Greenham is pet friendly.
Does 8422 Greenham offer parking?
Yes, 8422 Greenham offers parking.
Does 8422 Greenham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8422 Greenham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 Greenham have a pool?
No, 8422 Greenham does not have a pool.
Does 8422 Greenham have accessible units?
No, 8422 Greenham does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 Greenham have units with dishwashers?
No, 8422 Greenham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 Greenham have units with air conditioning?
No, 8422 Greenham does not have units with air conditioning.
