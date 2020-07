Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated accessible refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

MAGNIFICENT FIRST TIME RENTAL HOME. THE HOUSE IS LIKE IN NEW CONDITION WITH LARGE COVER PATIO FACING A GREENBELT AREA FOR GREAT PRIVACY AND TRANQUILITY. FULLY WHEELCHAIR ACCESIBLE WITH RAMPS AND MULTIPLE DOORS. HOUSE COMES WITH UPGRADED FLOORS, APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, IRON RAILS, COVER PATIO, LIKE NEW STORAGE SHED & HIGH CEILINGS. STUDY/OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. HOME COMES WITH HOME PROTECTION PLAN FOR BETTER SERVICE AND REPAIR OF ALL SYSTEMS. THIS HOME IS A MOST TO SEE.