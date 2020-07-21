6514 Oldham Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool

Alamo Ranch - Sought after Alamo Ranch Subdivision, Great 1 story Impeccably Maintained, 4 bedroom, 2 Bath with a garden tub and separate shower in master, Ceiling fans through out, High ceilings, Large rooms, with walk in closets, beautiful laminate wood floors in main living areas, bedrooms have carpet. Home has Stove/Range ( gas) built in Microwave, Refrigerator, water softener, covered patio at rear. Neighborhood pool, play ground, basket ball court and more, Home backs up to a green belt. Also rent includes lawn maintenance. This is one of Hance Realty's homes. Looks Like a Model



