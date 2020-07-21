All apartments in Bexar County
6514 Oldham Cove

Location

6514 Oldham Cove, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
Alamo Ranch - Sought after Alamo Ranch Subdivision, Great 1 story Impeccably Maintained, 4 bedroom, 2 Bath with a garden tub and separate shower in master, Ceiling fans through out, High ceilings, Large rooms, with walk in closets, beautiful laminate wood floors in main living areas, bedrooms have carpet. Home has Stove/Range ( gas) built in Microwave, Refrigerator, water softener, covered patio at rear. Neighborhood pool, play ground, basket ball court and more, Home backs up to a green belt. Also rent includes lawn maintenance. This is one of Hance Realty's homes. Looks Like a Model

(RLNE2342714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Oldham Cove have any available units?
6514 Oldham Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6514 Oldham Cove have?
Some of 6514 Oldham Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 Oldham Cove currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Oldham Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Oldham Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 6514 Oldham Cove is pet friendly.
Does 6514 Oldham Cove offer parking?
No, 6514 Oldham Cove does not offer parking.
Does 6514 Oldham Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 Oldham Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Oldham Cove have a pool?
Yes, 6514 Oldham Cove has a pool.
Does 6514 Oldham Cove have accessible units?
No, 6514 Oldham Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Oldham Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 Oldham Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6514 Oldham Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 6514 Oldham Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
