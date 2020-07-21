626 SEA EAGLE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets game room media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This immaculate 4 bedrooms/3.5 baths home features 3238 sq ft living space, dedicated office space, game room, media room, formal dining room, & an expansive family room perfect for entertaining. Its Kitchen boasts an huge Island bar, recessed lighting, & tons of cabinet space for storage. Breakfast nook leads to a good sized rear backyard w/covered patio & privacy fence. Downstairs masters has large walk in closet, separate/tub shower, & dual vanity. Quick access to 1604,211, & 90.16 miles to Lackland AFB!