Bexar County, TX
3603 Candlehead Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:41 PM

3603 Candlehead Lane

3603 Candlehead Drive · (210) 582-5787
Location

3603 Candlehead Drive, Bexar County, TX 78244
Candlewood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1745 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Candlehead Lane have any available units?
3603 Candlehead Lane has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3603 Candlehead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Candlehead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Candlehead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3603 Candlehead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3603 Candlehead Lane offer parking?
No, 3603 Candlehead Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3603 Candlehead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Candlehead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Candlehead Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3603 Candlehead Lane has a pool.
Does 3603 Candlehead Lane have accessible units?
No, 3603 Candlehead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Candlehead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Candlehead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3603 Candlehead Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3603 Candlehead Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
