Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors extra storage microwave Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room package receiving pet friendly pool table

Our community is conveniently located near museums, parks and a wide choice of dining and shopping options. Not to mention the community provides amenities included swimming pool, dog park and fitness center that will enhance your lifestyle. The team at The Enclave at 1550 Apartments aims to provide our current and future residents with the best customer service. In fact, the team has been recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients for 2014. Only 6% of properties across the United States listed on ApartmentRatings.com qualified for award consideration in 2014, making winning a Top Rated award an exclusive and admirable accomplishment. Schedule a tour today so you can see for yourself just why this community is perfect for your lifestyle!