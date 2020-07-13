All apartments in Castle Hills
Find more places like The Enclave at 1550.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Hills, TX
/
The Enclave at 1550
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

The Enclave at 1550

Open Now until 6pm
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd · (210) 529-7877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castle Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

SOHO-1

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

MANHATTAN-1

$1,052

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

GREENWICH-1

$1,064

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

MARQUIS-1

$1,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

ASTRIA-1

$1,166

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

REGENCY-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Enclave at 1550.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
extra storage
microwave
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
pool table
Our community is conveniently located near museums, parks and a wide choice of dining and shopping options. Not to mention the community provides amenities included swimming pool, dog park and fitness center that will enhance your lifestyle. The team at The Enclave at 1550 Apartments aims to provide our current and future residents with the best customer service. In fact, the team has been recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients for 2014. Only 6% of properties across the United States listed on ApartmentRatings.com qualified for award consideration in 2014, making winning a Top Rated award an exclusive and admirable accomplishment. Schedule a tour today so you can see for yourself just why this community is perfect for your lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Assigned garage parking included. Contact the Leasing Office for more information on our parking policies.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Enclave at 1550 have any available units?
The Enclave at 1550 offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $899 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,149. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does The Enclave at 1550 have?
Some of The Enclave at 1550's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Enclave at 1550 currently offering any rent specials?
The Enclave at 1550 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Enclave at 1550 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Enclave at 1550 is pet friendly.
Does The Enclave at 1550 offer parking?
Yes, The Enclave at 1550 offers parking.
Does The Enclave at 1550 have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Enclave at 1550 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Enclave at 1550 have a pool?
Yes, The Enclave at 1550 has a pool.
Does The Enclave at 1550 have accessible units?
No, The Enclave at 1550 does not have accessible units.
Does The Enclave at 1550 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Enclave at 1550 has units with dishwashers.
Does The Enclave at 1550 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Enclave at 1550 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Enclave at 1550?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview
Castle Hills, TX 78213
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive
Castle Hills, TX 78213

Similar Pages

Castle Hills 1 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 Bedrooms
Castle Hills Apartments with ParkingCastle Hills Apartments with Pool
Castle Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity