The Enclave at 1550

Lease Length: 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval.
Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Assigned garage parking included. Contact the Leasing Office for more information on our parking policies.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.