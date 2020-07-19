3030 Colorado Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful rental in Alamo Ranch! Home sits in a gated community with a resort style neighborhood pool. Neighborhood has easy access to 1604 and shopping centers. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Home has nice size bedrooms and an open floor plan. Home is also for sale! Owner is motivated to rent.