Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
3030 Colorado Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3030 Colorado Cove

3030 Colorado Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3030 Colorado Cove, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful rental in Alamo Ranch! Home sits in a gated community with a resort style neighborhood pool. Neighborhood has easy access to 1604 and shopping centers. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Home has nice size bedrooms and an open floor plan. Home is also for sale! Owner is motivated to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Colorado Cove have any available units?
3030 Colorado Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 3030 Colorado Cove have?
Some of 3030 Colorado Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Colorado Cove currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Colorado Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Colorado Cove pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Colorado Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3030 Colorado Cove offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Colorado Cove offers parking.
Does 3030 Colorado Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Colorado Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Colorado Cove have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Colorado Cove has a pool.
Does 3030 Colorado Cove have accessible units?
No, 3030 Colorado Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Colorado Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Colorado Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Colorado Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Colorado Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
