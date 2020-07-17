All apartments in Bastrop
123 Calm Water Loop

123 Calm Water Loop · (972) 379-7368
Location

123 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX 78602

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 123 Calm Water Loop · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
123 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, stainless steel refrigerator included, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage, covered patio and fenced back yard.This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr. Turn right on Childers. Located behind Walmart.

(RLNE2991980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Calm Water Loop have any available units?
123 Calm Water Loop has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Calm Water Loop have?
Some of 123 Calm Water Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Calm Water Loop currently offering any rent specials?
123 Calm Water Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Calm Water Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Calm Water Loop is pet friendly.
Does 123 Calm Water Loop offer parking?
Yes, 123 Calm Water Loop offers parking.
Does 123 Calm Water Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Calm Water Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Calm Water Loop have a pool?
Yes, 123 Calm Water Loop has a pool.
Does 123 Calm Water Loop have accessible units?
No, 123 Calm Water Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Calm Water Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Calm Water Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Calm Water Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Calm Water Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
