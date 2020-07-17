Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

123 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, stainless steel refrigerator included, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage, covered patio and fenced back yard.This Master Planned community will soon offer amenities including jogging & hiking trails, playground, clubhouse and pool, as well as access to the Colorado River! APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



Pecan Park offers 5-minute access to downtown Bastrop, it's conveniently located near State Highway 71 and is approximately 30 miles east of downtown Austin and only 20 minutes east of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.



Travel east on TX-71 to Bastrop. Exit toward TX-150 Loop E/Hasler Blvd/Childers Dr. Turn right on Childers. Located behind Walmart.



(RLNE2991980)