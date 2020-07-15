/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bastrop, TX
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Calm Water Loop
127 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
127 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Outfitter Dr
111 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
Very nice spacious Home, Hunters Crossing, Granite Counters - MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT - PICTURES COMING SOON Don't miss out on this great home. Located in Hunters Crossing with granite counters, open floor plan, and fenced yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
253 Hidden Springs Drive
253 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
253 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash,
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
241 Hidden Springs Drive
241 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Calm Water Loop
101 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
101 Calm Water Loop Available 08/09/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Calm Water Loop
123 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
123 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
249 Hidden Springs Drive
249 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Calm Water Loop
111 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Hidden Springs Drive
233 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
233 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS AT PECAN PARK! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash,
Results within 1 mile of Bastrop
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
314 Outfitter Drive
314 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1468 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Bastrop. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Bastrop
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
153 Highline DR
153 Highline Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1892 sqft
Updated and Ready! Country Style Living just minutes from town. Large Lot, Great Shade Trees, Spacious Home with Vaulted Ceiling, and Lots of Windows. Large 2+ Car Detached Garage and Extra Storage Building.
1 of 13
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Ponderosa Street
106 Ponderosa Street, Bastrop County, TX
106 Ponderosa Street Available 04/10/20 Large 5 bedroom home on Huge Corner Lot - NO SHOWINGS BEFORE JANUARY 1ST - Large home on large with fenced backyard near North Shore Lake Bastrop. Home has 5 large bedrooms with the master bedroom downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Bastrop
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
146 Farm to Market Road 2571
146 Farm-to-Market Road 2571, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
Be the first one to live in this terrific new construction home in Smithville.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
307 3rd Ave #B
307 3rd Avenue, Smithville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newer Duplex - Granite Counters - Stained Concrete Floors - Very nice duplex with stained concrete and granite counters. This home has a great open floor plan, covered back patio and huge back yard. Won't last.