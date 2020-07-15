15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bastrop, TX

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Calm Water Loop
127 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
127 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Outfitter Dr
111 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
Very nice spacious Home, Hunters Crossing, Granite Counters - MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT - PICTURES COMING SOON Don't miss out on this great home. Located in Hunters Crossing with granite counters, open floor plan, and fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
253 Hidden Springs Drive
253 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
253 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash,

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
241 Hidden Springs Drive
241 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Calm Water Loop
101 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
101 Calm Water Loop Available 08/09/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Calm Water Loop
123 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
123 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
249 Hidden Springs Drive
249 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Calm Water Loop
111 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Hidden Springs Drive
233 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
233 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS AT PECAN PARK! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash,
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
10 Units Available
Hunters Crossing
1006 Home Depot Way, Bastrop County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb living in Bastrop, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Pinewood Dr.
126 Pine Wood Drive, Bastrop County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
757 sqft
Minutes to Town - Minutes to the Lake - Water up to $50 and lawn care included. Cute cabin located just a few minutes from town and the lake. The home has a 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and open concept eat in kitchen - living room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
314 Outfitter Drive
314 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1468 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Bastrop. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent.
1 of 13

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Ponderosa Street
106 Ponderosa Street, Bastrop County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2625 sqft
106 Ponderosa Street Available 04/10/20 Large 5 bedroom home on Huge Corner Lot - NO SHOWINGS BEFORE JANUARY 1ST - Large home on large with fenced backyard near North Shore Lake Bastrop. Home has 5 large bedrooms with the master bedroom downstairs.
1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
146 Farm to Market Road 2571
146 Farm-to-Market Road 2571, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
Be the first one to live in this terrific new construction home in Smithville.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
307 3rd Ave #B
307 3rd Avenue, Smithville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newer Duplex - Granite Counters - Stained Concrete Floors - Very nice duplex with stained concrete and granite counters. This home has a great open floor plan, covered back patio and huge back yard. Won't last.
City Guide for Bastrop, TX

Bastrop is almost as old as America itself! Founded in 1803, Bastrop was recently named a Main Street City by the state of Texas.

A small town with a huge heart, deep in the heart of Texas, Bastrop is an infectious blend of old and new. The National Register of Historic Places called Bastrop the "Most Historic Small Town in Texas!" Sitting astride the Colorado River, this town has charm to spare, with over 100 historic homes, a wonderful downtown, the wondrous Lost Pines State Park, and proximity to the cultural hotspot of Austin, its neighbor to the west, Bastrop has something for everyone! From the wondrous preservation of the historic downtown to the lush Lost Pines State Park to the Colorado River snaking its way through town, Bastrop has been a draw for over 200 years, and just seems to be hitting its stride. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bastrop, TX

Finding an apartment in Bastrop that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

