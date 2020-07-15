15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bastrop, TX
Bastrop is almost as old as America itself! Founded in 1803, Bastrop was recently named a Main Street City by the state of Texas.
A small town with a huge heart, deep in the heart of Texas, Bastrop is an infectious blend of old and new. The National Register of Historic Places called Bastrop the "Most Historic Small Town in Texas!" Sitting astride the Colorado River, this town has charm to spare, with over 100 historic homes, a wonderful downtown, the wondrous Lost Pines State Park, and proximity to the cultural hotspot of Austin, its neighbor to the west, Bastrop has something for everyone! From the wondrous preservation of the historic downtown to the lush Lost Pines State Park to the Colorado River snaking its way through town, Bastrop has been a draw for over 200 years, and just seems to be hitting its stride. See more
Finding an apartment in Bastrop that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.