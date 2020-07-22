15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bastrop, TX
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 76
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 41
1 of 15
Bastrop is almost as old as America itself! Founded in 1803, Bastrop was recently named a Main Street City by the state of Texas.
A small town with a huge heart, deep in the heart of Texas, Bastrop is an infectious blend of old and new. The National Register of Historic Places called Bastrop the "Most Historic Small Town in Texas!" Sitting astride the Colorado River, this town has charm to spare, with over 100 historic homes, a wonderful downtown, the wondrous Lost Pines State Park, and proximity to the cultural hotspot of Austin, its neighbor to the west, Bastrop has something for everyone! From the wondrous preservation of the historic downtown to the lush Lost Pines State Park to the Colorado River snaking its way through town, Bastrop has been a draw for over 200 years, and just seems to be hitting its stride. See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bastrop should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Bastrop may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Bastrop. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.