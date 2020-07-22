Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bastrop, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bastrop should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

127 Calm Water Loop
1 Unit Available
127 Calm Water Loop
127 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
127 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled

249 Hidden Springs Drive
1 Unit Available
249 Hidden Springs Drive
249 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as

253 Hidden Springs Drive
1 Unit Available
253 Hidden Springs Drive
253 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
253 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash,

233 Hidden Springs Drive
1 Unit Available
233 Hidden Springs Drive
233 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS AT PECAN PARK! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as

241 Hidden Springs Drive
1 Unit Available
241 Hidden Springs Drive
241 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant

123 Calm Water Loop
1 Unit Available
123 Calm Water Loop
123 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
123 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.

111 Calm Water Loop
1 Unit Available
111 Calm Water Loop
111 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well

101 Calm Water Loop
1 Unit Available
101 Calm Water Loop
101 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
101 Calm Water Loop Available 08/09/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting

162 Andross Lane
1 Unit Available
162 Andross Lane
162 Andross Ln, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1592 sqft
Popular Burton floorplan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1592 sq. ft., master suite and utility room upstairs, large covered patio, loft, front lawn maintenance included. full appliance package included and full sod/irrigation front & back.
Results within 1 mile of Bastrop
Verified

Hunters Crossing
11 Units Available
Hunters Crossing
1006 Home Depot Way, Bastrop County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb living in Bastrop, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood.

126 Pinewood Dr.
1 Unit Available
126 Pinewood Dr.
126 Pine Wood Drive, Bastrop County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
757 sqft
Minutes to Town - Minutes to the Lake - Water up to $50 and lawn care included. Cute cabin located just a few minutes from town and the lake. The home has a 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and open concept eat in kitchen - living room.

314 Outfitter Drive
1 Unit Available
314 Outfitter Drive
314 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1468 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Bastrop. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Bastrop

106 Ponderosa Street
1 Unit Available
106 Ponderosa Street
106 Ponderosa Street, Bastrop County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2625 sqft
106 Ponderosa Street Available 04/10/20 Large 5 bedroom home on Huge Corner Lot - NO SHOWINGS BEFORE JANUARY 1ST - Large home on large with fenced backyard near North Shore Lake Bastrop. Home has 5 large bedrooms with the master bedroom downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Bastrop

307 3rd Ave #B
1 Unit Available
307 3rd Ave #B
307 3rd Avenue, Smithville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newer Duplex - Granite Counters - Stained Concrete Floors - Very nice duplex with stained concrete and granite counters. This home has a great open floor plan, covered back patio and huge back yard. Won't last.

Circle D Country Acres
1 Unit Available
Circle D Country Acres
115 Comanche Dr
115 Comanche Drive, Circle D-KC Estates, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
- (RLNE5067273)

146 Farm to Market Road 2571
1 Unit Available
146 Farm to Market Road 2571
146 Farm-to-Market Road 2571, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
Be the first one to live in this terrific new construction home in Smithville.
City Guide for Bastrop, TX

Bastrop is almost as old as America itself! Founded in 1803, Bastrop was recently named a Main Street City by the state of Texas.

A small town with a huge heart, deep in the heart of Texas, Bastrop is an infectious blend of old and new. The National Register of Historic Places called Bastrop the "Most Historic Small Town in Texas!" Sitting astride the Colorado River, this town has charm to spare, with over 100 historic homes, a wonderful downtown, the wondrous Lost Pines State Park, and proximity to the cultural hotspot of Austin, its neighbor to the west, Bastrop has something for everyone! From the wondrous preservation of the historic downtown to the lush Lost Pines State Park to the Colorado River snaking its way through town, Bastrop has been a draw for over 200 years, and just seems to be hitting its stride. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Bastrop, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Bastrop should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Bastrop may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Bastrop. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

