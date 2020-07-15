Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Bastrop, TX with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
253 Hidden Springs Drive
253 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
253 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash,

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
241 Hidden Springs Drive
241 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Calm Water Loop
101 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
101 Calm Water Loop Available 08/09/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Calm Water Loop
127 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
127 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Calm Water Loop
123 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
123 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
249 Hidden Springs Drive
249 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Calm Water Loop
111 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Hidden Springs Drive
233 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
233 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS AT PECAN PARK! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash,
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
10 Units Available
Hunters Crossing
1006 Home Depot Way, Bastrop County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb living in Bastrop, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
314 Outfitter Drive
314 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1468 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Bastrop. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
307 3rd Ave #B
307 3rd Avenue, Smithville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newer Duplex - Granite Counters - Stained Concrete Floors - Very nice duplex with stained concrete and granite counters. This home has a great open floor plan, covered back patio and huge back yard. Won't last.
City Guide for Bastrop, TX

Bastrop is almost as old as America itself! Founded in 1803, Bastrop was recently named a Main Street City by the state of Texas.

A small town with a huge heart, deep in the heart of Texas, Bastrop is an infectious blend of old and new. The National Register of Historic Places called Bastrop the "Most Historic Small Town in Texas!" Sitting astride the Colorado River, this town has charm to spare, with over 100 historic homes, a wonderful downtown, the wondrous Lost Pines State Park, and proximity to the cultural hotspot of Austin, its neighbor to the west, Bastrop has something for everyone! From the wondrous preservation of the historic downtown to the lush Lost Pines State Park to the Colorado River snaking its way through town, Bastrop has been a draw for over 200 years, and just seems to be hitting its stride. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Bastrop, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bastrop renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

