Apartment List
/
TX
/
bastrop
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Bastrop, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bastrop apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Calm Water Loop
127 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
127 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
249 Hidden Springs Drive
249 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
253 Hidden Springs Drive
253 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
253 Hidden Springs Drive Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash,

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Hidden Springs Drive
233 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS AT PECAN PARK! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
241 Hidden Springs Drive
241 Hidden Springs Dr, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1307 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Calm Water Loop
123 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
123 Calm Water Loop Available 08/01/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Calm Water Loop
111 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PECAN PARK, BASTROP, TEXAS! - Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Calm Water Loop
101 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1265 sqft
101 Calm Water Loop Available 08/09/20 LUXURY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN BASTROP, TEXAS! - Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting
Results within 1 mile of Bastrop
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
11 Units Available
Hunters Crossing
1006 Home Depot Way, Bastrop County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb living in Bastrop, Texas? Let me introduce to you a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
314 Outfitter Drive
314 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1468 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Bastrop. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, pool, updated kitchen, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Bastrop

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
153 Highline DR
153 Highline Drive, Bastrop County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1892 sqft
Updated and Ready! Country Style Living just minutes from town. Large Lot, Great Shade Trees, Spacious Home with Vaulted Ceiling, and Lots of Windows. Large 2+ Car Detached Garage and Extra Storage Building.
Results within 10 miles of Bastrop

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 3rd Ave #B
307 3rd Avenue, Smithville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newer Duplex - Granite Counters - Stained Concrete Floors - Very nice duplex with stained concrete and granite counters. This home has a great open floor plan, covered back patio and huge back yard. Won't last.
City Guide for Bastrop, TX

Bastrop is almost as old as America itself! Founded in 1803, Bastrop was recently named a Main Street City by the state of Texas.

A small town with a huge heart, deep in the heart of Texas, Bastrop is an infectious blend of old and new. The National Register of Historic Places called Bastrop the "Most Historic Small Town in Texas!" Sitting astride the Colorado River, this town has charm to spare, with over 100 historic homes, a wonderful downtown, the wondrous Lost Pines State Park, and proximity to the cultural hotspot of Austin, its neighbor to the west, Bastrop has something for everyone! From the wondrous preservation of the historic downtown to the lush Lost Pines State Park to the Colorado River snaking its way through town, Bastrop has been a draw for over 200 years, and just seems to be hitting its stride. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bastrop, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bastrop apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bastrop 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBastrop Dog Friendly Apartments
Bastrop Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXSeguin, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXHornsby Bend, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas