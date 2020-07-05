717 Oakwood Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher dogs allowed parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom duplex located on Oakwood Lane near Sanford. Fresh paint and new vinyl plank floors throughout. Split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen and bath countertops have beeen resurfaced. Kitchen includes an electric range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Living area has a ceiling fan, fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Washer & dryer connections. Covered parking and fenced in back yard. Ready for move in. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. After viewing, apply online at Frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/690210

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.