Arlington, TX
717 Oakwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

717 Oakwood Lane

717 Oakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

717 Oakwood Lane, Arlington, TX 76012
Sherwood Knoll

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom duplex located on Oakwood Lane near Sanford. Fresh paint and new vinyl plank floors throughout. Split bedroom arrangement. Kitchen and bath countertops have beeen resurfaced. Kitchen includes an electric range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Living area has a ceiling fan, fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Washer & dryer connections. Covered parking and fenced in back yard. Ready for move in. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. After viewing, apply online at Frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/690210
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
717 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 717 Oakwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
717 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 717 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 717 Oakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 717 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 717 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 717 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 717 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Oakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

