7010 Forestview Drive

Gorgeous, Spectacular! Can't say enough about this remodeled beautiful 4 bedroom in Martin HS district. All ceramic tile- no carpet. Bonus room not reflected in square footage but adds another living or game room to this wonderful home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
