Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet hot tub

Make yourself at home at The Oaks of Arlington. Nestled in the heart of North Arlington, this charming, pet friendly community offers a small, neighborhood feel with big city conveniences. Well-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes offer uncommon features like available attached garages, optional crown molding, fireplaces in all floor plans, and two inch blinds, not to mention kitchens with modern upgrades and wood plank flooring, elegant private and semi-private baths, spacious bedrooms with generous closet space, even private patios and balconies boasting tranquil creek views. Here, a natural landscape creates an atmosphere of relaxation, while modern extras abound. From our first-class customer service including valet trash, responsive maintenance, and onsite courtesy officer, to our upscale amenities like the sparkling pool, grilling areas, center, and plush clubhouse with gourmet coffee, business center and free Wi-Fi. Please call for an appointment today.