Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Oaks Of Arlington

2100 Ascension Blvd · (817) 381-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 Ascension Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 8

$970

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks Of Arlington.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
hot tub
Make yourself at home at The Oaks of Arlington. Nestled in the heart of North Arlington, this charming, pet friendly community offers a small, neighborhood feel with big city conveniences. Well-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes offer uncommon features like available attached garages, optional crown molding, fireplaces in all floor plans, and two inch blinds, not to mention kitchens with modern upgrades and wood plank flooring, elegant private and semi-private baths, spacious bedrooms with generous closet space, even private patios and balconies boasting tranquil creek views. Here, a natural landscape creates an atmosphere of relaxation, while modern extras abound. From our first-class customer service including valet trash, responsive maintenance, and onsite courtesy officer, to our upscale amenities like the sparkling pool, grilling areas, center, and plush clubhouse with gourmet coffee, business center and free Wi-Fi. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks Of Arlington have any available units?
Oaks Of Arlington has 4 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks Of Arlington have?
Some of Oaks Of Arlington's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks Of Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks Of Arlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks Of Arlington pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks Of Arlington is pet friendly.
Does Oaks Of Arlington offer parking?
Yes, Oaks Of Arlington offers parking.
Does Oaks Of Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks Of Arlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks Of Arlington have a pool?
Yes, Oaks Of Arlington has a pool.
Does Oaks Of Arlington have accessible units?
No, Oaks Of Arlington does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks Of Arlington have units with dishwashers?
No, Oaks Of Arlington does not have units with dishwashers.
