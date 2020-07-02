6509 Tempest Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Single Family in Arlington in Mansfield ISD - This one story home has ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths and laminate flooring in the main living areas and master bedroom. updated carpet in the bedrooms. There is a formal dining and eat in kitchen. Also a fireplace in the den. The master bath has a separate shower and garden tub. Small covered patio. Mansfield ISD. Both gas and electric. No inside smoking. TAR app. $45 app fee. No housing vouchers. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2709517)