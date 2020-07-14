All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Autumnwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
Autumnwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

Autumnwood

2409 Fallwood Dr · (833) 300-0268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2409 Fallwood Dr, Arlington, TX 76014
Springridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0202 · Avail. Sep 8

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. Sep 16

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 0129 · Avail. Aug 29

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1618 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 0717 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumnwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
At Autumnwood Apartment Homes in Arlington, Texas, you will find the relaxing lifestyle that you deserve! Our community is nestled in the Dallas/Fort Worth area close to several major area attractions such as The Arlington Highlands, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor Waterpark, Texas Rangers Baseball Park, and the Cowboys Stadium! We are convenient to Highway 360 and I-120 and and only 10 minutes from UT Arlington.We offer a variety of spacious and versatile floor plans which include features such as fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, washer/dryer hookups, private patios or balconies, large closets and ceiling fans.Break a sweat at our fitness center or take a dip in one of our two resort-style pools. We also have a fully equipped business center available. Our community offers limited access gates, covered parking, package receiving services, and prompt onsite maintenance and management.Stop by for a personal tour of our community and apartment homes today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive Breed
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 per unit), Open parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumnwood have any available units?
Autumnwood has 12 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Autumnwood have?
Some of Autumnwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumnwood currently offering any rent specials?
Autumnwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumnwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumnwood is pet friendly.
Does Autumnwood offer parking?
Yes, Autumnwood offers parking.
Does Autumnwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Autumnwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumnwood have a pool?
Yes, Autumnwood has a pool.
Does Autumnwood have accessible units?
No, Autumnwood does not have accessible units.
Does Autumnwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumnwood has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Autumnwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity