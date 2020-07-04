627 St Paul Drive

627 Saint Paul Drive, Arlington, TX 76013 Graham Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an excellent opportunity to live in the heart of Arlington. Three over sized bedrooms all with their own full bath. Get cozy by the beautiful fireplace in the grand living area. Very low maintenance yard makes for easy upkeep. Excellent schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
