Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

627 St Paul Drive

627 Saint Paul Drive · No Longer Available
Location

627 Saint Paul Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Graham Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an excellent opportunity to live in the heart of Arlington. Three over sized bedrooms all with their own full bath. Get cozy by the beautiful fireplace in the grand living area. Very low maintenance yard makes for easy upkeep. Excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 St Paul Drive have any available units?
627 St Paul Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 St Paul Drive have?
Some of 627 St Paul Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 St Paul Drive currently offering any rent specials?
627 St Paul Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 St Paul Drive pet-friendly?
No, 627 St Paul Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 627 St Paul Drive offer parking?
Yes, 627 St Paul Drive offers parking.
Does 627 St Paul Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 St Paul Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 St Paul Drive have a pool?
No, 627 St Paul Drive does not have a pool.
Does 627 St Paul Drive have accessible units?
No, 627 St Paul Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 627 St Paul Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 St Paul Drive has units with dishwashers.

