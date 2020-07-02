All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:41 AM

6207 Parkside Drive

6207 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Parkside Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Fannin Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 4 bed-2 bath with 2 living & 2 dining in sought after Fannin Farm! Fantastic open floorplan with fresh interior paint and high ceilings. Brand new carpeting in the bedrooms! Chefs kitchen with Corian counters, stainless apps incl a brand new dishwasher, and a large island. Wood floors are stunning! Master bedroom has added access to adjoining guest bedroom for that perfect nursery set up! Master bath deluxe with jetted tub, stand-up shower, and dual sinks. Huge Mstr closet. Ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures throughout. Home backs up to Greenbelt with ability to jump on walking-biking trail right out your backyard!Comm. pool, parks, trails included. Move in ready beg of Jan! Mansfield ISD! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Parkside Drive have any available units?
6207 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 6207 Parkside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6207 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 6207 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Parkside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6207 Parkside Drive has a pool.
Does 6207 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6207 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.

