6207 Parkside Drive

Fantastic 4 bed-2 bath with 2 living & 2 dining in sought after Fannin Farm! Fantastic open floorplan with fresh interior paint and high ceilings. Brand new carpeting in the bedrooms! Chefs kitchen with Corian counters, stainless apps incl a brand new dishwasher, and a large island. Wood floors are stunning! Master bedroom has added access to adjoining guest bedroom for that perfect nursery set up! Master bath deluxe with jetted tub, stand-up shower, and dual sinks. Huge Mstr closet. Ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures throughout. Home backs up to Greenbelt with ability to jump on walking-biking trail right out your backyard!Comm. pool, parks, trails included. Move in ready beg of Jan! Mansfield ISD! A must see!