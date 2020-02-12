Due to multiple applications in process, no more showings.Charming Arlington home in Kennedale ISD with great curb appeal! Beautiful natural light and great kitchen space. Easy access to highways, shopping, and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5816 Clarion Trail have any available units?
5816 Clarion Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 Clarion Trail have?
Some of 5816 Clarion Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Clarion Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Clarion Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.