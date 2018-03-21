Rent Calculator
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:23 AM
1 of 12
5428 Crested Butte Circle
No Longer Available
Location
5428 Crested Butte Circle, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5428 Crested Butte Circle have any available units?
5428 Crested Butte Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5428 Crested Butte Circle have?
Some of 5428 Crested Butte Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5428 Crested Butte Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Crested Butte Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Crested Butte Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Crested Butte Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5428 Crested Butte Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Crested Butte Circle offers parking.
Does 5428 Crested Butte Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 Crested Butte Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Crested Butte Circle have a pool?
No, 5428 Crested Butte Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Crested Butte Circle have accessible units?
No, 5428 Crested Butte Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Crested Butte Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 Crested Butte Circle has units with dishwashers.
