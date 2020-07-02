Rent Calculator
513 Alaska Street
513 Alaska Street
513 Alaska Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
513 Alaska Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute fully remodeled with tile in the main rooms and carpet in bedrooms. All new appliances, brand new HVAC system. This is located in a great area just south of I30.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 Alaska Street have any available units?
513 Alaska Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 513 Alaska Street have?
Some of 513 Alaska Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 513 Alaska Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 Alaska Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Alaska Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 Alaska Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 513 Alaska Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 Alaska Street offers parking.
Does 513 Alaska Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Alaska Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Alaska Street have a pool?
No, 513 Alaska Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 Alaska Street have accessible units?
No, 513 Alaska Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Alaska Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Alaska Street has units with dishwashers.
