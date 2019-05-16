All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5011 Sandalwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5011 Sandalwood Lane
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:56 PM

5011 Sandalwood Lane

5011 Sandalwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5011 Sandalwood Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful wood flooring and a firplace! Great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space! Fenced backyard with open patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Sandalwood Lane have any available units?
5011 Sandalwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Sandalwood Lane have?
Some of 5011 Sandalwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Sandalwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Sandalwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Sandalwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Sandalwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Sandalwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Sandalwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5011 Sandalwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Sandalwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Sandalwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5011 Sandalwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Sandalwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5011 Sandalwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Sandalwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Sandalwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center