Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
401 Kingfisher Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM
401 Kingfisher Lane
401 Kingfisher Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
401 Kingfisher Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Meadow Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Kingfisher Lane have any available units?
401 Kingfisher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 401 Kingfisher Lane have?
Some of 401 Kingfisher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 401 Kingfisher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
401 Kingfisher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Kingfisher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 401 Kingfisher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 401 Kingfisher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 401 Kingfisher Lane offers parking.
Does 401 Kingfisher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Kingfisher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Kingfisher Lane have a pool?
No, 401 Kingfisher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 401 Kingfisher Lane have accessible units?
No, 401 Kingfisher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Kingfisher Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Kingfisher Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
