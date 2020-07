Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind in South Arlington. Cul-d-sac home on a large lot, huge backyard with full length covered patio for entertaining and a large storage unit. This has new gorgeous wood style ceramic flooring throughout the living, kitchen spaces, and hallway. New carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. It also is equipped with a Stainless Steel fridge. This one is ready to go!