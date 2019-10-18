All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1916 Leacrest Street

1916 Leacrest St · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Leacrest St, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two bedroom duplex located one block from Berry Elementary. Kitchen includes granite countertop and gas stove. Fresh paint and vinyl plank floors throughout. Three window units for cooling. Stackable washer and dryer connections. Large walk in closet and linen closet. Shared fenced in back yard. Side driveway. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. Other units are also available. Apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Half off first full month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Leacrest Street have any available units?
1916 Leacrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Leacrest Street have?
Some of 1916 Leacrest Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Leacrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Leacrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Leacrest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Leacrest Street is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Leacrest Street offer parking?
No, 1916 Leacrest Street does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Leacrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Leacrest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Leacrest Street have a pool?
No, 1916 Leacrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Leacrest Street have accessible units?
No, 1916 Leacrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Leacrest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Leacrest Street does not have units with dishwashers.

