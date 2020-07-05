All apartments in Arlington
1902 Springbranch Drive

1902 Springbranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Springbranch Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home near Arlington Entertainment District. Ideal for busy commuters around Arlington, Fort Worth, Dallas or beyond. Features split bedrooms and 3 full baths! Sparkling pool is ideal for hot Texas summers. Kitchen has recently updated floors, lighting and cabinetry. Master retreat has his and hers marble vanities with separate shower tub and includes a convenient sitting area. Private access door leads to patio and pool area. Check out the coffered ceiling in the main living and the huge brick fireplace. New HVAC 2016. Ideal location with a short 9-mile commute to DFW Airport. Beautifully landscaped with iron entry gate. Home has solar screens to save on electricity. Rent fully furnished for $2,900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Springbranch Drive have any available units?
1902 Springbranch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Springbranch Drive have?
Some of 1902 Springbranch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Springbranch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Springbranch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Springbranch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Springbranch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1902 Springbranch Drive offer parking?
No, 1902 Springbranch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Springbranch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1902 Springbranch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Springbranch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1902 Springbranch Drive has a pool.
Does 1902 Springbranch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1902 Springbranch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Springbranch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Springbranch Drive has units with dishwashers.

