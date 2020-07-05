1902 Springbranch Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home near Arlington Entertainment District. Ideal for busy commuters around Arlington, Fort Worth, Dallas or beyond. Features split bedrooms and 3 full baths! Sparkling pool is ideal for hot Texas summers. Kitchen has recently updated floors, lighting and cabinetry. Master retreat has his and hers marble vanities with separate shower tub and includes a convenient sitting area. Private access door leads to patio and pool area. Check out the coffered ceiling in the main living and the huge brick fireplace. New HVAC 2016. Ideal location with a short 9-mile commute to DFW Airport. Beautifully landscaped with iron entry gate. Home has solar screens to save on electricity. Rent fully furnished for $2,900.