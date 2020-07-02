All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1505 Glenwillow Drive

1505 Glenwillow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Glenwillow Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This Arlington home has so much to offer! A beautiful fireplace creates a lovely center piece to this living room! Tall ceilings make this room feel even larger and more open. The spacious kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave! Granite counter tops provide sufficient space for cooking and storage! The back yard is fenced and includes great yard space for all!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Glenwillow Drive have any available units?
1505 Glenwillow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Glenwillow Drive have?
Some of 1505 Glenwillow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Glenwillow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Glenwillow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Glenwillow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Glenwillow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Glenwillow Drive offer parking?
No, 1505 Glenwillow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1505 Glenwillow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Glenwillow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Glenwillow Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Glenwillow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Glenwillow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Glenwillow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Glenwillow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Glenwillow Drive has units with dishwashers.

