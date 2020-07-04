All apartments in Arlington
1308 Crowley Road
1308 Crowley Road

1308 Crowley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Crowley Road, Arlington, TX 76012
Interlocken

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Have your own paradise with all the conveniences of the city. You will love being able to step outside and enjoy the canal a stone's throw away. The patio and view are perfect for bbq's. As you step inside, you will enjoy features of this beautiful home, including wood floors, wet bar area, large kitchen, beautiful windows, and plenty of storage. The master suite is a retreat with it's massive walk in closet with two built in dressers and large bathroom including a jetted tub and separate shower. Perfectly located in Arlington with easy commutes to both Fort Worth or Dallas. Beautifully maintained and loved this is your place to call home. Owner can be out of home with 3 days notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Crowley Road have any available units?
1308 Crowley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Crowley Road have?
Some of 1308 Crowley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Crowley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Crowley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Crowley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Crowley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1308 Crowley Road offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Crowley Road offers parking.
Does 1308 Crowley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Crowley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Crowley Road have a pool?
No, 1308 Crowley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Crowley Road have accessible units?
No, 1308 Crowley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Crowley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Crowley Road has units with dishwashers.

