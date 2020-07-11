Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal volleyball court cats allowed business center cc payments e-payments

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Addison offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in the highly sought-after city of Addison, TX, just minutes from Dallas North Tollway. Walk-in closets, private patios/balconies, and wood plank flooring are just a few examples of what we have to offer inside each home. Take advantage of resort style amenities such as our 2 resort-style swimming pools, grilling lounges, and a sand volleyball court to spend your time at Camden Addison. After a hard day at work, burn off some steam in our 24 hour fitness center and more. Dog parks, grocery stores, and recreation are all just minutes away. Come by today and experience the difference at Camden Addison. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.