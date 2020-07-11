All apartments in Addison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

Camden Addison

17200 Westgrove Dr · (404) 800-9077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17200 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX 75001

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2532 · Avail. now

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 0926 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 0937 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2234 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 0938 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 1925 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Addison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
volleyball court
cats allowed
business center
cc payments
e-payments
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Addison offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in the highly sought-after city of Addison, TX, just minutes from Dallas North Tollway. Walk-in closets, private patios/balconies, and wood plank flooring are just a few examples of what we have to offer inside each home. Take advantage of resort style amenities such as our 2 resort-style swimming pools, grilling lounges, and a sand volleyball court to spend your time at Camden Addison. After a hard day at work, burn off some steam in our 24 hour fitness center and more. Dog parks, grocery stores, and recreation are all just minutes away. Come by today and experience the difference at Camden Addison. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $88, Valet Living (trash pickup) $26, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Other. We'll save a spot for you! We reserve one parking space per leaseholder on a first-come, first-serve basis. Select apartment homes come with attached garages! Carports are available for $25 - $30 per month. Reserved parking is available starting at $50 per month. Visitors are welcome in all spaces labeled Guest Parking.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select leases;

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Addison have any available units?
Camden Addison has 38 units available starting at $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Addison have?
Some of Camden Addison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Addison currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Addison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Addison is pet friendly.
Does Camden Addison offer parking?
Yes, Camden Addison offers parking.
Does Camden Addison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Addison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Addison have a pool?
Yes, Camden Addison has a pool.
Does Camden Addison have accessible units?
No, Camden Addison does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Addison has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Addison have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Addison has units with air conditioning.
