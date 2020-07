Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport e-payments hot tub

Immerse yourself in luxury. Bent Tree Brooks is conveniently located in Addison a walk away from Addison Circle! Here at Bent Tree Brooks we go above and beyond in our service to you, the resident. Our apartments have an array of high-end features, such as, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, and cozy fireplaces. For those that like to get out- take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool, a stroll along our lush landscaping, or enjoy a game of tennis with one of your fellow neighbors!