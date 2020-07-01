3966 Vitruvian Way

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
------------------------------------------------
Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.
Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
9 ft. ceilings
California closets
Keyless entry
Large soaking tub
Patio / balcony
Premium cabinetry
Tile backsplash
USB Outlet
Hardwood floors
Built-in surround sound
Granite countertops
Kitchen island
Pantry
Premium bathroom finishes
Stainless steel appliances
Tile floors
Washer and dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24- hour Concierge services
Bike racks
Conference rooms
Dale Chihuly glass lobby sculpture
Furnished apartments available
Indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces
On-site storage
Private garages
Sky lounge
Swimming Pools (2)
Walking and fitness trails
24-hour package pickup
Billiards and game room
Controlled-access building
Elevator
Guest suite available
Media lounge
Pet friendly
Reserved parking available
Short term leases available
Two-level fitness center
Wine Room