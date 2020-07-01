3966 Vitruvian Way

Amenities

Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



------------------------------------------------

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.



Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



9 ft. ceilings



California closets



Keyless entry



Large soaking tub



Patio / balcony



Premium cabinetry



Tile backsplash



USB Outlet



Hardwood floors



Built-in surround sound



Granite countertops



Kitchen island



Pantry



Premium bathroom finishes



Stainless steel appliances



Tile floors



Washer and dryer



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



24- hour Concierge services



Bike racks



Conference rooms



Dale Chihuly glass lobby sculpture



Furnished apartments available



Indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces



On-site storage



Private garages



Sky lounge



Swimming Pools (2)



Walking and fitness trails



24-hour package pickup



Billiards and game room



Controlled-access building



Elevator



Guest suite available



Media lounge



Pet friendly



Reserved parking available



Short term leases available



Two-level fitness center



Wine Room



