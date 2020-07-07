All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 3754 Vitruvian Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
3754 Vitruvian Way
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

3754 Vitruvian Way

3754 Vitruvian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3754 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Stunning Fully Furnished Townhouse in Addison. Conveniently located near the Dallas Tollway and 635. King and Queen bedroom and baths are outfitted with quality linen and towels including luxurious duvets and pillows. This home features grantit countertop, new appliances, tile flooring, private fenced in patio, covered parking, keyless entry and community pool. Please contact for more information. Each unit has washer dryer connections and the parking lot is gated. Truly a special place for your short or long stay. This property is professionally managed, by AvenueWest Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 Vitruvian Way have any available units?
3754 Vitruvian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3754 Vitruvian Way have?
Some of 3754 Vitruvian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 Vitruvian Way currently offering any rent specials?
3754 Vitruvian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 Vitruvian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3754 Vitruvian Way is pet friendly.
Does 3754 Vitruvian Way offer parking?
Yes, 3754 Vitruvian Way offers parking.
Does 3754 Vitruvian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3754 Vitruvian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 Vitruvian Way have a pool?
Yes, 3754 Vitruvian Way has a pool.
Does 3754 Vitruvian Way have accessible units?
No, 3754 Vitruvian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 Vitruvian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 Vitruvian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3754 Vitruvian Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3754 Vitruvian Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District