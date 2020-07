Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3bed 2.5 bath duplex in Addison! On a cul-de-sac. Interior features large living area with high ceilings and fire place. Formal dining area with wetbar. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, and breakfast bar. Large master down with dual sinks, BIG walk in Shower with 2 shower heads! 2 spacious rooms upstairs with 2nd office-living space. Half bathroom down. Fenced yard and open patio. 2 Car garage. Very close to all the shopping, highways and schools