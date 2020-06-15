All apartments in Addison
14613 Waterview Circle
14613 Waterview Circle

14613 Waterview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14613 Waterview Circle, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Addison. This quiet home is walking distance from Addison Athletic Club. Beautiful and full of natural light corner home with soaring ceilings. Formal living with fireplace and dinning with built in cabinet. The dine-in kitchen features ample counter top space with island and breakfast area open to spacious family room with fireplace overlooking the landscaped yard. Oversize 1st floor master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Second floor game-living area and 2 spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the backyard with privacy fence. Take advantage of the 10.00 membership from Addison Athletic Club, close restaurant and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14613 Waterview Circle have any available units?
14613 Waterview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 14613 Waterview Circle have?
Some of 14613 Waterview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14613 Waterview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14613 Waterview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14613 Waterview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14613 Waterview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14613 Waterview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14613 Waterview Circle offers parking.
Does 14613 Waterview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14613 Waterview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14613 Waterview Circle have a pool?
No, 14613 Waterview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14613 Waterview Circle have accessible units?
No, 14613 Waterview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14613 Waterview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14613 Waterview Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14613 Waterview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14613 Waterview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

