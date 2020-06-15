14613 Waterview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of Addison. This quiet home is walking distance from Addison Athletic Club. Beautiful and full of natural light corner home with soaring ceilings. Formal living with fireplace and dinning with built in cabinet. The dine-in kitchen features ample counter top space with island and breakfast area open to spacious family room with fireplace overlooking the landscaped yard. Oversize 1st floor master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Second floor game-living area and 2 spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the backyard with privacy fence. Take advantage of the 10.00 membership from Addison Athletic Club, close restaurant and entertainment.