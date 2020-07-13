54 Apartments under $900 for rent in Nashville, TN

AL
28 Units Available
28 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
34 Units Available
34 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Edgehill
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$874
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
955 sqft
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
500 Piccadilly Row, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$894
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1235 sqft
Community features pools, mature landscaping and private balcony. Great location close to Ezell Rd Park and Mill Creek. Apartments include balcony or patio, washer/dryer connections and upgraded kitchen appliances.
46 Units Available
46 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1444 sqft
Great location near the Nashville Zoo, Adventure Science Center and Vanderbilt University. Smoke-free units with air conditioning, balconies/patios, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Wheelchair-accessible rooms available.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Autumnwood
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$841
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
971 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
35 Units Available
35 Units Available
Baker Station
300 Bakertown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
850 sqft
Welcome to Baker's Station, where comfort and quality reside. Our unique floorplans feature walk-in closets and pantries, double-paned windows and dishwashers. Our community amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
31 Units Available
31 Units Available
Newport Apartment Homes
1901 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
955 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with oversized closets and washer/dryer connections. Community includes a playground and bark park. Close to Nashville International Airport. Near all the fun of Percy Priest Lake.
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$803
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$797
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
116 Units Available
116 Units Available
Nashboro Village
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1283 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Glengarry
Avery
914 Winthorne Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Having a place to live that you really love is your first priority. But where your home is located is important, too. Avery Apartments is close to Briley Pkwy, I-24 & I-40.
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Dominion House
5099 Linbar Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$814
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
936 sqft
Recently updated homes right near I-24. Units feature ceiling fans and a patio/balcony. On-site laundry available. Dogs and cats allowed. Use the barbecue area whenever you please. Close to the Nashville Zoo.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.
22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Woodlawn Estates
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
McMurray
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalie Pointe in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Madison Park Condos
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$857
650 sqft
Great location near eateries, schools, parks and entertainment. One-bedroom apartments with dishwasher, plush carpeting and A/C. Community has play area, laundry facility, picnic areas and sport courts.
37 Units Available
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Heron Walk
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$850
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
810 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to East Nashville, downtown and Rivergate Mall. Units have stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and laundry.
Rent Report
Nashville

July 2020 Nashville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Nashville Rent Report. Nashville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Nashville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Nashville rents declined slightly over the past month

Nashville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Nashville stand at $948 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Nashville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Nashville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Nashville rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Nashville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Nashville is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Nashville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Nashville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Nashville than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Nashville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

