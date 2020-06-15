All apartments in Memphis
Memphis, TN
1453 Demo Avenue
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

1453 Demo Avenue

1453 Demo Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 860779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1453 Demo Avenue, Memphis, TN 38116
Whitehaven View

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,153 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1453 Demo Avenue have any available units?
1453 Demo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1453 Demo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Demo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Demo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 Demo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1453 Demo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1453 Demo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1453 Demo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Demo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Demo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1453 Demo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Demo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1453 Demo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Demo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Demo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1453 Demo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1453 Demo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
