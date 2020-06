Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Spacious home in Founders Pointe available July 7th. Interior will be painted a light and neutral color. Newer stainless appliances. 4br 2.5 baths, all bedrooms up with bonus room. Separate office, family room with fireplace, plus living room and dining room.Large private yard. Great neighborhood with pool and clubhouse. Close to historic Franklin. Dually zoned for either Walnut Grove Elementary or Johnson Elementary, Grassland Middle and Franklin High school. Sorry no pets or smokers.