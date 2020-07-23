All apartments in Franklin
601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4

601 Boyd Mill Avenue · (866) 535-9956
Location

601 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
UPDATED 2 BEDROOM FRANKLIN TOWNHOME - This updated townhome offers over 1,100 square feet of living space that includes 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The home is within walking distance of Jim Warren Park and Historic Downtown Franklin.

- Hardwood Floors
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Private Patio
- Community Pool

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
(866) 535-9956

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/GpHiF8268Io

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 have any available units?
601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 have?
Some of 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 currently offering any rent specials?
601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 pet-friendly?
No, 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 offer parking?
No, 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 does not offer parking.
Does 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 have a pool?
Yes, 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 has a pool.
Does 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 have accessible units?
No, 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4 has units with air conditioning.
