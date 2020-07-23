601 Boyd Mill Ave Unit L4

Amenities

UPDATED 2 BEDROOM FRANKLIN TOWNHOME - This updated townhome offers over 1,100 square feet of living space that includes 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The home is within walking distance of Jim Warren Park and Historic Downtown Franklin.



- Hardwood Floors

- Granite Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Washer/Dryer Included

- Private Patio

- Community Pool



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5945402)